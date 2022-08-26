'Dangerous' heatwaves likely to grip the tropics daily by 2100: Study

PARIS: Many millions of people in the tropics could be exposed to dangerous heat for half the year by 2100 even if humanity manages to meet climate goals, researchers warned on Thursday (Aug 25).

In the most likely scenario, the world would miss those targets - potentially subjecting people across the tropics to harmful temperatures most days of each typical year by the end of the century, the study found.

If emissions go unchecked, large numbers of people in these regions could face potentially "nightmarish" periods of extreme heat.

"There's a possibility that if we don't get our act together, billions of people are going to be really, really overexposed to these extremely dangerous temperatures in a way that we just fundamentally haven't seen," said lead author Lucas Vargas Zeppetello of Harvard University.

Severe heatwaves - made hotter and more frequent by climate change - are already being felt across the world, threatening human health, wildlife and crop yields.