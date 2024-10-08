'Dark day': Victims mourned around the globe on Oct 7 anniversary

"In the last year, we participated in any event, we read the names of the hostages every week in a different place in the city, and we will continue to do it until they all come back home."



One hostage who did not make it home alive was Polish-Israeli Alex Dancyg and on Monday his family inaugurated a plaque in his memory in Warsaw.



"We need to come here to (remember) my father, but also to put again the hostages on the agenda because that's the important thing now," said Yuval Dancyg, Alex Dancyg's son.



"We also still have one (hostage in captivity), our uncle. He's still in there. We're still in the situation," he added.