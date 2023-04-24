Dark side of fast fashion: Environment pays high price for richer nations’ cast-offs

EXPLORING INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS

At recycling firm Helpsy, staff categorise some textiles by brand and condition before they are resold, while others are bundled and sent directly to companies and charities.

Every day, some 100,000 items are collected across four huge warehouses.

In New Jersey, for instance, about 20,000 pieces are sorted five days a week, in a bid to keep these textiles in people’s closets and out of landfill.

“In 1999, the typical American threw away 44 pounds of clothes. Now, they throw away more than 100 pounds of clothes. This is a hugely growing problem,” said Mr Dan Green, co-founder and chief executive officer of Helpsy.

“It’s really a US-centric problem, and we believe it’s a major contributor to climate change. So one of the reasons that we really got excited about clothing recycling, and this direction for Helpsy is to extend the number of wears that each piece of clothing has.

“So if the first person who bought that piece of clothing doesn’t want to wear it again, we want to make it available to another person, and that’s how we partnered up with the thrift stores and online resellers to make that happen.”