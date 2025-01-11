Daughter says French rapist Dominique Pelicot 'should die in prison'

LONDON: The daughter of Dominique Pelicot, the Frenchman found guilty of drugging his ex-wife so dozens of strangers could rape her, said in comments released on Saturday (Jan 11) that her father "should die in prison".

In her first television interview since Pelicot was jailed for 20 years last month following a trial that horrified France, Caroline Darian told the BBC her father "was always a sexual pervert".

"He should die in prison, he is a dangerous man," said Darian in "Pelicot Trial: The Daughter's Story", which the British broadcaster will air on Monday.

Pelicot, 72, was convicted of drugging and raping Gisele Pelicot and soliciting dozens of men to do the same for more than a decade.

Some 50 co-defendants were also found guilty and handed various sentences of between three and 15 years following a three-month public trial in the southern French city of Avignon.

Gisele Pelicot waived her right to a closed trial and was hailed as a hero for her courage and dignity.