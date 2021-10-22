Man accused of murdering UK lawmaker Amess to face trial next year

LONDON: The man accused of stabbing to death British lawmaker David Amess at a church where he was meeting voters last week is due to go on trial next year, London's Old Bailey court heard on Friday (Oct 22).

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, the son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia, is accused of repeatedly knifing Amess a week ago in a church hall where he was meeting voters in his constituency.

Prosecutors also allege that Ali, who they say was inspired by Islamic State, had planned to attack a member of parliament for more than two years before last Friday's murder.

Ali appeared by videolink from London's top security Belmarsh Prison for a brief hearing at court on Friday, speaking only to confirm his name and age in a clear, loud voice.

The suspect, who is charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism between May 2019 and Sep 28 this year, will next appear at the Old Bailey on Nov 5 and a preliminary trial date was set for March next year. He was remanded in custody.

On Thursday, another court was told by prosecutors he had carried out reconnaissance on two other lawmakers prior to the attack on Amess.