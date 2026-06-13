Contemporary art giant David Hockney dies aged 88

DEFIANT SMOKER

Known for experimentation - with printmaking, photography and stage design alongside painting and drawing - Hockney adopted modern technology as it emerged.



He utilised iPads and even worked with developers to create custom-made apps, according to a National Portrait Gallery profile.



He also kept showcasing. London's Serpentine Gallery is currently holding his first exhibition there, conceived in close collaboration with the artist and featuring new paintings by him.



Future exhibitions at London's Tate and Oslo's Munch Museum were in development.



Tate Britain director Alex Farquharson said it would work with the artist's team to realise two projects planned for next year - pointing out its 2017 Hockney exhibition was the most visited in the institution's history.



They include Tate Britain again exhibiting his seven decades of work and Tate Modern's Turbine Hall hosting a multimedia installation of his celebrated designs for opera sets.



"David's passing brings to a close an extraordinary body of work characterised by reinvention," Farquharson said.



"He touched so many, with his astonishing talent, his love for art and life, and his profound and unconventional insights. His work continues to influence our culture, far beyond the art world."



According to his publicist, he is survived by his long-time partner Jean-Pierre Goncalves de Lima, two brothers and "numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews".



Hockney always retained his Yorkshire burr and was also a defiantly lifelong smoker, praising the pleasure it brought him. "He smoked up to the end," Bolton said.