David Malpass: World Bank chief pressed by climate questions

WASHINGTON: In his four years as World Bank President, David Malpass oversaw its response to crises ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and food and energy shortages.

But the lead-up to the announcement on Wednesday that he would leave the development lender nearly a year early - by late June - has been bugged by a climate denial row.

Malpass, 66, was a senior Treasury official when he was tapped to lead the World Bank in 2019 by then-President Donald Trump.

Prior to taking over the helm, he had lambasted big development lenders as wasteful and ineffective, calling for reforms.

Institutions such as the World Bank, he said in congressional testimony in 2017, "spend a lot of money" but are "not very efficient."

In 2007, the eve of the financial crisis, Malpass penned a Wall Street Journal op-ed telling readers not to "panic" because "housing and debt markets are not that big a part of the US economy."

In 2010, as the Federal Reserve was pumping cash into markets, he signed onto a letter to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke calling for an end to the stimulus program, which he said would drive up inflation. It did not.

That year, he also made a foray into politics, waging an unsuccessful campaign to become the Republican senator from New York.

He was also an economic adviser to Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.

CLIMATE QUESTIONS

Climate activists have long called for Malpass to be removed from his position for what they called an inadequate approach to the climate crisis.

These voices have grown louder since his appearance at a conference last September, when he was asked to respond to a claim by former US vice president Al Gore that he was a climate change denier.

Malpass declined multiple times to say if he believed man-made emissions were warming the planet, responding that he was not a scientist and later drawing a rebuke from the White House.