Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at 65
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at 65

European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at 65

European Parliament President David Sassoli speaks prior to a signing ceremony in Brussels on Dec 16, 2021. (File photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)

11 Jan 2022 02:26PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 02:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: European Parliament President David Sassoli has died at a hospital in Italy, his spokesman said in a tweet on Tuesday (Jan 11).

No details were offered in the tweet by spokesman Roberto Cuillo beyond Sassoli's death at 1.15am on Tuesday in Aviano, a city in north-eastern Italy.

Sassoli had been hospitalised since Dec 26 as his immune system had been functioning abnormally, Cuillo said in a statement released the day before Sassoli's death.

“This hospitalisation was necessary because of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system,” Cuillo's statement said.

Sassoli, 65, was first elected at the European Parliament in 2009. He won another term in 2014 and served as the Parliament’s vice president. He had decided not to run for re-election when lawmakers vote to appoint their new president later this month.

The European Parliament, headquartered in in Strasbourg, France, represents the 450 million citizens of the European Unoin and refers to itself as “the heart of European democracy”. It is one of the seven branches of the European Union, and has more than 700 members directly elected by its member nations.

Source: AP/kg

Related Topics

European Union David Sassoli Italy

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us