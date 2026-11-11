UK children's author David Walliams accused of sex assault, grooming teens

" I WAS GROOMED, 100 PER CENT"

In a particularly grave allegation, one woman, named as Jade, said Walliams contacted her in 2007 via her social media page showing her age as 15.



Then aged 36, he invited her to his house and pulled up her top and sucked her breast, she said, with her words read by an actor in a documentary released by ITV.



"It's a sexual assault, it's a grooming, it's completely wrong in every way," she said.



It is illegal in Britain for someone aged over 18 to intentionally communicate with a child under 16 for a sexual purpose.



Walliams' lawyers said he never engaged in grooming young women and denied sexual contact with Jade.



Another woman, named as Alex, told The Guardian Walliams first met her when she was a 15-year-old aspiring comedy writer and he was 32.



He phoned her and gave her tickets to shows. They had sex for the first time at his home when she was 17 and he was 34, she said.



She said this was consensual but Walliams was "pushy" and treated her "like a prostitute".



"I think I was groomed, 100 per cent. We met when I was 15 and he was promising to help me ... He used that power," she said.