Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

China COVID-19 Elon Musk FTX Ukraine invasion climate change Malaysia CNA Explains Snap Insight Wellness
Logo

World

Davos 2023: Ukraine's Zelenskyy says tank supplies should come quicker
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

China COVID-19 Elon Musk FTX Ukraine invasion climate change Malaysia CNA Explains Snap Insight Wellness

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Davos 2023: Ukraine's Zelenskyy says tank supplies should come quicker

Davos 2023: Ukraine's Zelenskyy says tank supplies should come quicker

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the World Economic Forum (WEF) via video link, in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan 18, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

19 Jan 2023 04:47AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 04:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the World Economic Forum on Wednesday (Jan 18) that Western supplies of tanks and air defence units should come more quickly and be delivered faster than Russia was able to carry out its own attacks.

Zelenskyy spoke by video link before Western allies meet at the Ramstein air base in Germany on Friday with the focus on whether Berlin will allow its Leopard battle tanks to be supplied to Kyiv to help drive out Russian forces.

"The supplying of Ukraine with air defence systems must outpace Russia's next missile attacks," Zelenskyy said. "The supplies of western tanks must outpace another invasion of Russian tanks."

Almost 11 months since Russia invaded its neighbour, Moscow's forces hold swathes of Ukraine's east and south. The battlefield momentum has been with Kyiv for months, but Moscow has expended huge resources to try to advance in the east.

"Daily, there are fights in the east. We are standing strongly, resolutely," Zelenskyy said.

At the forum, he was asked whether he was worried about his own personal security after his interior minister was killed in a helicopter crash earlier on Wednesday. He said he was not worried.

"My views haven't changed. We need ammunition, I'm in no hurry anywhere," he said.

Before he delivered his address, Zelenskyy asked the forum's participants to take part in a minute of silence to remember the 14 people killed in the helicopter crash. They included the minister, other senior officials, the crew and a child.

He accused Russia of exporting "terror", pointing to a Russian missile attack that destroyed an apartment building and killed at least 45 people. Moscow has blamed that civilian attack on Ukrainian air defences.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Davos

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.