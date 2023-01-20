Elite Davos forum 'sitting target' of conspiracy theorists

WASHINGTON: A Swiss Alpine town where heads of state and business titans huddle for a week of debate: The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos is an ideal target for conspiracy theorists pushing the idea of an elite cabal running the world.

Celebrities, billionaire tycoons and world leaders have gathered in Davos to discuss the knottiest issues facing humanity - from the Ukraine war to climate catastrophes and even the threat of disinformation.

But the annual gathering itself has become a magnet for wild falsehoods such as the WEF wants people to eat bugs instead of meat to fight food insecurity.

What gives oxygen to such farcical theories is what observers call behind-the-scenes deal-making between business leaders, a WEF fixture that fuels the notion that it is led by a shadowy cabal working for private gain under the garb of solving public issues.

"The World Economic Forum is a target of misinformation and disinformation because it occupies a singular space in the public consciousness: A gathering of the world's most powerful and influential economic actors in a forum that showcases and celebrates both," said Michael W. Mosser, executive director of the Global Disinformation Lab at the University of Texas at Austin.

"The WEF's opacity, coupled with its conviction that economic globalization is a net positive for humanity, lends itself to charges that it is out of touch with 'everyday' people," Mosser told AFP.

"LIGHTNING ROD"

AFP's fact-checkers recently debunked social media posts claiming the WEF issued a statement endorsing paedophilia, which its spokesperson called "completely made-up".

Posts also falsely claimed that the WEF called for "millions of cats and dogs worldwide to be slaughtered" to fight climate change. AFP found no trace of such an initiative.

The wave of misinformation, which observers say was once restricted to a radical fringe, has gained traction online amid stark indications of worsening global inequality.