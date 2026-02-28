One dead as Iranian missiles strike wealthy Gulf

RIYADH: Iranian missiles hit capital cities around the wealthy Gulf on Saturday (Feb 28), killing at least one, in retaliation for a US and Israeli attack that threatened to spark a wider conflict.

Blasts echoed over Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha and Manama, where plumes of smoke were seen pouring from the Juffair area, which houses a major US naval base.

One civilian died in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, after being struck by falling debris, according to the ministry of defence.

The oil-and-gas-rich Arab monarchies across the Gulf sea from Iran are long-term American allies and host several US military facilities.

Several blasts rattled Qatar, home to Al Udeid, the region's biggest US military base. Qatar's defence ministry said it had "repelled a number of attacks".

An AFP journalist saw an interceptor destroy one missile in a puff of white smoke.