Dead bodies pile up in Bucha as Ukraine demands new Russia sanctions over 'massacre'

Ukraine's foreign minister called on the G7 on Sunday (Apr 3) to impose "devastating" new sanctions on Russia and accused Moscow of carrying out a deliberate "massacre" in the town of Bucha outside Kyiv.
Bucha mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk showed a Reuters team two corpses with white cloth tied around their arms, which - the mayor said - was what residents were forced to wear by fighters from Chechnya, a region in southern Russia that has deployed troops to Ukraine to support Russian forces.
One corpse appeared to have his hands bound by the white cloth, and to have been shot in the mouth.
"Any war has some rules of engagement for civilians. The Russians have demonstrated that they were consciously killing civilians," Fedoruk said.
Fedoruk said that 300 residents had been killed by the Russian army.
Reuters, which was taken to the scene by Ukrainian authorities, was not immediately able to verify the mayor's allegations.
"It looks exactly like war crimes," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesman told BBC television.
"We found mass graves. We found people with their hands and with their legs tied up ... and with shots, bullet holes, in the back of their head.
"They were clearly civilians and they were executed."
At least 57 people were found buried in a mass grave, a local official said Sunday as he showed AFP the slit trench where the bodies lay.
"Here in this long grave, 57 people are buried," said Serhii Kaplychnyi, who identified himself as head of the rescue services in Bucha and who was organising the recovery of the bodies.
The mass grave is behind a church in the town's centre. Some of the bodies were either unburied or partially buried in the earth.
Roughly 10 bodies were visible, either unburied or partially covered by the earth.
Some of the bodies were concealed in black zip-up body bags while others were in civilian clothing.
"We are still gathering and looking for bodies, but the number has already gone into the hundreds," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, according to his ministry.
"Dead bodies lie on the streets. They killed civilians while staying there and when they were leaving these villages and towns," Kuleba said.
Russia has so far not commented publicly on the allegations. Moscow has previously denied Ukrainian allegations that it has targeted civilians or carried out possible war crimes.
Kuleba called on the International Criminal Court to visit Bucha and other towns around Kyiv as soon as possible to gather evidence.
"I urge the International Criminal Court and international organisations to send their missions to Bucha and other liberated towns and villages of the Kyiv region, in cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, to thoroughly collect all evidence of Russian war crimes," the ministry quoted him as saying.
"If I used to say that I will make every effort to bring the perpetrators to justice, now I am convinced that this is a matter of my life, which I will do until my last breath, until they are all held accountable," he said.
Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday called the images from Bucha "unbearable".
"The images from Bucha are unbearable, Putin's uninhibited violence is extinguishing innocent families and knows no boundaries," Baerbock wrote on Twitter.
"Those responsible for these war crimes must be made accountable. We will tighten the sanctions against Russia and will assist Ukraine even more in defending itself."
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the killings of civilians in Bucha were "horrific".
"It is a brutality against civilians we haven't seen in Europe for decades, and it's horrific and it's absolutely unacceptable," Stoltenberg told CNN.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the images of large numbers of dead Ukrainians in Bucha were a "punch in the gut," speaking in an interview on CNN on Sunday.