Dead bodies pile up in Bucha as Ukraine demands new Russia sanctions over 'massacre'

Ukraine's foreign minister called on the G7 on Sunday (Apr 3) to impose "devastating" new sanctions on Russia and accused Moscow of carrying out a deliberate "massacre" in the town of Bucha outside Kyiv.

Bucha mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk showed a Reuters team two corpses with white cloth tied around their arms, which - the mayor said - was what residents were forced to wear by fighters from Chechnya, a region in southern Russia that has deployed troops to Ukraine to support Russian forces.

One corpse appeared to have his hands bound by the white cloth, and to have been shot in the mouth.

"Any war has some rules of engagement for civilians. The Russians have demonstrated that they were consciously killing civilians," Fedoruk said.

Fedoruk said that 300 residents had been killed by the Russian army.

Reuters, which was taken to the scene by Ukrainian authorities, was not immediately able to verify the mayor's allegations.

"It looks exactly like war crimes," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesman told BBC television.

"We found mass graves. We found people with their hands and with their legs tied up ... and with shots, bullet holes, in the back of their head.

"They were clearly civilians and they were executed."