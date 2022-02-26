Deadly floods hit eastern Australia

SYDNEY: Huge downpours unleashed decades-high floods in eastern Australia on Saturday (Feb 26), killing two people overnight as the rising waters inundated homes and roads, and swept away cars.

Authorities in the eastern state of Queensland issued 11 emergency alerts in 24 hours as the overall death toll from days of flooding rose to four, with two more people missing.

"In some parts of southeast Queensland, this is the biggest event that they will see in a number of decades," warned the state's police and emergency services minister, Mark Ryan.

"And the rain has not stopped - in fact there are some parts where it is intensifying."

Images broadcast on Australian media showed homes surrounded by water, roads cut off, areas of land transformed into lakes, and a large chunk of a concrete pier floating down a fast-running river.

The water snatched the car of a team of four emergency services workers who were heading to rescue a family from their flooded home, said state police disaster coordinator Steve Gollschewski.

"The vehicle in which they were travelling was swept off the road into floodwaters. Three of our members were rescued. One of those members is deceased," Gollschewski told a news conference.

Elsewhere, another man's body was found overnight after he was apparently caught up in the floods, he added.

Queensland police said they were also searching for two other people reported missing.