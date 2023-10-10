Deadly humid heat could hit billions, spread as far as US Midwest, study says

LONDON: Billions of people could struggle to survive in periods of deadly, humid heat within this century as temperatures rise, particularly in some of the world's largest cities, from Delhi to Shanghai, according to research published on Monday (Oct 9).

Towards the higher end of warming scenarios, potentially lethal combinations of heat and humidity could spread further including into areas such as the US Midwest, the authors of the report said.

"It's very disturbing," study co-author Matthew Huber of Purdue University in the US state of Indiana told Reuters. "It's going to send a lot of people to emergency medical care."

The study built on past research by Huber, George Mason University climatologist Daniel Vecellio and other scientists on the point at which heat and humidity combine to push the human body beyond its limits without shade or help from technologies such as air conditioning.

It found that around 750 million people could experience one week per year of potentially deadly humid heat if temperatures rise 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.

At 3 degrees of warming, more than 1.5 billion people would face such a threat, according to the paper published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

The world is on track for 2.8 degrees Celsius of warming by the year 2100 under current policies, according to the 2022 United Nations Emissions Gap report.

While India, Pakistan and the Gulf already have briefly touched dangerous humid heat in recent years, the study found it will afflict major cities from Lagos, Nigeria, to Chicago, Illinois if the world keeps heating up.

"It's coming up in places that we didn't think about before," said Vecellio, highlighting rising risk in South America and Australia.

At 4 degrees Celsius of warming, Hodeidah, Yemen, would see around 300 days per year of potentially unsurvivable humid heat.