'Death is sometimes kinder': Relatives recount Gaza strike that devastated family

Adam had one hand amputated and suffers from severe burns across his body.



"I found my brother's house like a broken biscuit, reduced to ruins, and my loved ones were underneath," Ali al-Najjar said, recalling how he dug through the rubble with his bare hands alongside paramedics to recover the children's bodies.



Now, he dreads the moment his brother regains consciousness.



"I don't know how to tell him. Should I tell him his children are dead? I buried them in two graves."



"There is no safe place in Gaza," he added with a weary sigh. "Death is sometimes kinder than this torture."