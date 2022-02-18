Death toll in Brazil's Petropolis reaches 104 after rains trigger mudslides

PETROPOLIS, Brazil: The death toll from mudslides in Brazil's colonial-era city of Petropolis rose to 104 on Thursday (Feb 17) and was expected to increase further as the region reels from the heaviest rains in almost a century this week.

As the rescue effort continued, the local morgue was forced to use a refrigerated truck as a back up as more victims were being brought in while other bodies still awaited to be identified by their families.

"Working overnight, with poor lighting and soggy ground, is always a challenge. But I'm determined to work tirelessly in our search for survivors," Rio de Janeiro's civil defense head Leandro Monteiro said.

More than 500 rescue workers, along with neighbors and relatives of the victims, are still searching for possible survivors, the emergency services said.

A preliminary tally suggested at least 35 more people missing. According to officials, at least 13 children are among the dead.

"I've been living here for 44 years and never saw anything like that ... All my friends are gone, they are all dead, all buried," local resident Maria Jose Dante de Araujo said.

The downpours, which on Tuesday alone exceeded the average for the entire month of February, caused mudslides that buried homes, flooded streets, washed away cars and buses and left gashes hundreds of yards wide on the region's mountainsides.