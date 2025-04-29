Death toll in Iran's Bandar Abbas port blast rises to 70

DUBAI: The death toll from a major explosion in Iran's most important container port of Bandar Abbas rose to at least 70, with over 1,200 injured, state media said on Monday (Apr 28), as firefighters battled a blaze that Iranian officials said was now under control 48 hours after the start of the fire.

Saturday's blast took place in the Shahid Rajaee section of the port, Iran's biggest container hub. Efforts to put out the ensuing blaze have continued since with sporadic fires breaking out due to wind and flammable goods in the containers, some releasing toxic emissions in the area, according to state media.

"After putting the huge fire under control, rescue operations are underway" Iran's state media said, citing the governor of Hormozgan Province, in which Bandar Abbas is situated. "Removing containers could take up to two weeks", it added.