Death toll in Lagos high-rise collapse rises to 42

LAGOS: The death toll in a high-rise collapse in Nigeria's Lagos has risen to 42 while the number of survivors increased to 15, state authorities have announced.

The cause of Monday's (Nov 1) disaster is still unknown but building collapses are common in Africa's most populous country, where millions live in dilapidated properties and construction standards are routinely ignored.

"We have a total of 42 bodies that have been recovered," Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said late on Saturday.

The 21-storey building under construction in the upscale Ikoyi district crumbled on Monday afternoon, trapping dozens of people working on the site.

As of Friday, the authorities had said that nine people had survived -- some were rescued alive, others on the ground floor managed to escape unharmed.

Over the weekend, the number of survivors increased to 15 after six additional people who escaped the collapse were identified.