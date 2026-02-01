Death toll from Swiss New Year bar fire rises to 41

A teenager injured in the fire that engulfed a Swiss bar during New Year celebrations has died in hospital, taking the death toll to 41, it was announced Sunday (Feb 1).

The death on Saturday was announced a month after the inferno at the ski resort of Crans-Montana. Besides those killed, another 115 were injured, most of whom remain in various hospitals.

"An 18-year-old Swiss national died at a hospital in Zurich on Jan 31," the Wallis canton's public prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud said in a brief statement.

"The death toll from the fire at Le Constellation bar on Jan 1, 2026, has now risen to 41."

Pilloud said no further information would be released at this stage by her office, which is investigating the tragedy.

Those killed in the disaster were aged 14 to 39, but the majority were teenagers. Only four were aged over 24.

Among the dead are 23 Swiss nationals, including one French-Swiss dual national, and 18 foreigners.

They include eight French nationals, including a French-British-Israeli girl; six Italian teenagers, including an Italian-Emirati dual national; and one Belgian, one Portuguese, one Romanian and one Turkish national.