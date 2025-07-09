Death toll in Texas floods climbs to 108, with more rain expected

HUNT, United States: Hundreds of rescuers on Tuesday (Jul 8) continued their search for people swept away by catastrophic floods in Texas that killed more than 100 people, officials said, amid threats of more heavy rain.



As of Tuesday morning, authorities in the worst-hit Kerr County had recovered the bodies of 87 victims, Sheriff Larry Leitha told reporters.



The deceased include at least 27 girls and counsellors who were staying at a youth summer camp on the Guadalupe River over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.



"At present, five Camp Mystic campers and one counsellor still remain unaccounted for," Leitha added.



At least 108 flood-related deaths were reported across central Texas, according to local officials.



More than 160 people are still listed as missing in Texas, the state's governor said Tuesday.

"Just in the Kerr county area alone, there are 161 people who are known to be missing," Governor Greg Abbott told reporters.

He added that the figure was based on people reported as unaccounted for by friends, relatives and neighbours.