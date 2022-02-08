'Decisive' next few days in Ukraine standoff, says Macron after meeting Putin

MOSCOW: The coming days will be crucial in the Ukraine standoff, French President Emmanuel Macron said after the first meeting between a Western leader and Vladimir Putin in Moscow since the Kremlin began massing troops near its neighbour.

Russia, which seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs separatists in the east of the country, wants security guarantees including a promise that NATO withdraws some soldiers from nearby countries and never admits Kyiv into the alliance.

Washington has rejected those demands but says it is willing to talk about arms control and confidence-building steps as the powers clash over their spheres of influence in post-Cold War Europe.

Macron, who has pushed his diplomatic credentials as he eyes possible re-election in two months' time, held more than five hours of talks over dinner on Monday with the Russian president.

"The next few days will be decisive and will require intensive discussions which we will pursue together," Macron told reporters after the meal, which included reindeer with sweet potatoes and blackberries.

Putin suggested some progress had been made at the summit.

"A number of his ideas, proposals, which are probably still too early to talk about, I think it is quite possible to make the basis of our further joint steps," he said.

The pair are due to speak again after Macron meets with Ukraine's leadership, the next stop on his visit to the region and planned for Tuesday.