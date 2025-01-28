Trump says China's DeepSeek AI a 'wake up call' for US

SAN FRANCISCO: Fears of upheaval in the AI gold rush rocked Wall Street on Monday (Jan 27) following the emergence of a popular ChatGPT-like model from China, with US President Donald Trump saying it was a "wake-up call" for Silicon Valley.

Last week's release of the latest DeepSeek model initially received limited attention, overshadowed by the inauguration of Trump on the same day.

However, over the weekend, the Chinese artificial intelligence startup's chatbot surged to become the most downloaded free app on Apple's US App Store, displacing OpenAI's ChatGPT.

What truly rattled the industry was DeepSeek's claim that it developed its latest model, the R1, at a fraction of the cost that major companies are investing in AI development, primarily on expensive Nvidia chips and software.

The development is significant given the AI boom, ignited by ChatGPT's release in late 2022, has propelled Nvidia to become one of the world's most valuable companies.

The news sent shockwaves through the US tech sector, exposing a critical concern: Should tech giants continue to pour hundreds of billions of dollars into AI investment when a Chinese company can apparently produce a comparable model so economically?

DeepSeek's apparent advances were a poke in the eye to Washington and its priority of thwarting China by maintaining American technological dominance.

Trump reacted quickly on Monday, saying the DeepSeek release "should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win".

He argued that it could be a "positive" for US tech giants, adding: "Instead of spending billions and billions, you'll spend less, and you'll come up with hopefully the same solution."

The development also comes against a background of a US government push to ban Chinese-owned TikTok in the United States or force its sale.