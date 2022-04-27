At defence talks in Germany, US says world galvanised against Russia's invasion

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany: The United States said the world was galvanised against Russia's two-month-old invasion of Ukraine as it hosted more than 40 countries for defence talks in Germany that sought to speed and synchronise the delivery of arms to Kyiv.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hosted the event at Ramstein Air Base following a trip to Kyiv where he pledged additional military support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's war effort, which is at a crossroads.

"As we see this morning, nations from around the world stand united in our resolve to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's imperial aggression," Austin said at the start of talks.

"Ukraine clearly believes that it can win, and so does everyone here."

US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, cautioned that Ukraine needed more security assistance to help defend against an unfolding and potentially decisive Russian onslaught in the east.

He said the coming weeks were "critical."

"Time is not on Ukraine's side," Milley said during closed-door remarks provided to reporters traveling with him. "The outcome of this battle, right here, today, is dependent on the people in this room."

Milley added: "The Ukrainians will fight. We need to make sure they have the means to fight."

Driven back by Ukrainian forces from a failed assault on Kyiv in the north, Moscow has redeployed troops into the east for a ground offensive in two provinces known as the Donbas.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, assess that Russia will rely heavily on artillery strikes, trying to pound Ukrainian positions as Moscow moves in ground forces from several directions to try to envelop and wipe out a significant chunk of Ukraine's military.