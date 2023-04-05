Defiant Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

NEW YORK: Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts inside a packed New York courtroom on Tuesday (Apr 4), in a dramatic hearing that transfixed the nation and began the countdown to the first ever criminal trial of an American president.

After a stern glare to waiting press, Trump spent about an hour inside a Manhattan courtroom where he voluntarily surrendered to face charges over hush money payments that have already upended the 2024 White House race in which he leads the Republican field.

"Not guilty," the 76-year-old former president said in a clear voice inside the courtroom, where he sat with his shoulders up to his ears, at times looking annoyed but mostly listening cooperatively.

Trump denied all the charges, which related to payments to keep people quiet including over an alleged affair with an adult film actress, and was released from custody without any restrictions.

A trial could potentially start as soon as January, Judge Juan Merchan said, meaning Trump could be in a courtroom just as primary elections begin in the presidential race.

The hotel tycoon is accused of falsifying business records including some that were allegedly mischaracterised for tax purposes.

"These are felony crimes in New York State," said Manhattan's District Attorney Alvin Bragg, an elected Democrat who has faced heated attacks from Trump and his family.

"We today uphold our solemn responsibility to ensure that everyone stands equal before the law," Bragg told reporters.

Security was especially tight inside the courtroom, with journalists barred from bringing in electronics including even watches.

Trump's lawyers, denouncing the allegations as "sad" and "boilerplate", want the trial pushed back to the spring.

"We're going to fight it, we're going to fight it hard," attorney Todd Blanche said outside the court complex.