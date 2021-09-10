Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon falls for second month, remains high

BRASILIA: Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest fell for the second consecutive month in August, compared to a year ago, according to preliminary government data published on Friday (Sep 10), with year-to-date figures for 2021 also showing a slight decline.

Forest clearances in August totaled 918 sq km, down 32 per cent from the same month a year ago, data from the national space research agency Inpe showed.

For January to August, deforestation edged down 1.2 per cent to 6,026 sq km, or an area more than seven times the size of New York City.

Despite the slight decrease, deforestation remains nearly double what it was in January to August 2018, prior to right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro taking office.

Destruction surged after Bolsonaro took office in 2019 and immediately took steps to weaken environmental enforcement.