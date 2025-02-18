Delta plane flips on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 9

"There is a plane crash. However, we don't know the circumstances surrounding it at this point," said Constable Sarah Patten of the Peel Regional Police in Ontario.



"It is my understanding that most of the passengers are out and unharmed, but we're still trying to make sure so we're still on scene investigating," Patten said.



Toronto Pearson Airport's website showed more than four dozen delayed flights leaving and arriving at the airport. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said there was a ground stop at the airport.



The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the independent agency that investigates plane crashes, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



The crash in Canada comes after some other recent crashes in North America in late January. An Army helicopter collided with a passenger jet in Washington, killing 67 people, while at least seven people died when a medical transport plane crashed in Philadelphia.