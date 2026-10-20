Democrats push to win Texas, a diversifying Republican stronghold

HOUSTON: Early voting began on Monday (Oct 19) in Texas, home to some of the most closely watched races in November's midterm elections, with Democrats hopeful for historic victories in the traditional Republican stronghold.

Lines formed early at a Houston polling station, as Texas voters weighed a choice between Democrats campaigning on economic concerns and Republicans aligned with US President Donald Trump.

In the governor's race, polls indicate a slight lead for Democrat Gina Hinojosa, a 52-year-old attorney who seeks to beat incumbent Greg Abbott, a 68-year-old Republican running for a fourth term.

"We have never been so close," Hinojosa said Sunday. "If we don't win this time, they will never let us get this close again."

In the US Senate race, Democrat James Talarico, a 37-year-old former teacher, has energised voters to gain a slight lead over Trump ally and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, 63.

Hinojosa and Talarico represent a new generation of Democrats who are seeking to attract independents and voters disillusioned by Trump's unpopular war in the Middle East and skyrocketing prices for gas and everyday goods.

Democrats are also counting on winning back Latino support from Trump, who made gains in the 2024 election but is now facing growing discontent over immigration raids, polling shows.