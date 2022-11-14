Democrats retain grip on US Senate, defying Republican 'red wave' predictions

PHOENIX: Democrats held onto control of the US Senate while limiting projected losses in the House, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden and extinguishing hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections.

Democratic leaders described the outcome - sealed late on Saturday with a win for the incumbent senator in Nevada - as both a vindication of their agenda and a rebuke of Republican candidates, many of whom had parroted former president Donald Trump's false claims about widespread election fraud.

"We were on the edge of autocracy and, thank God, the American people pulled us back in this election," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at a news conference on Sunday.

The better-than-expected performance gave Biden, who struggled with low approval ratings ahead of Tuesday's elections amid persistently high inflation, a political lift ahead of what are expected to be intense talks on a range of geopolitical issues with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday in Indonesia.

Republicans, however, remained close to seizing control of the House of Representatives as officials continued counting ballots, with returns still flowing in for several races, including many in liberal-leaning California.

As of late on Saturday, Republicans had won 211 seats and the Democrats 205, with 218 needed for a majority. It could take several days before the outcome of enough House races is known to determine which party will control the 435-seat chamber.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, told ABC News and CNN that she would not make any announcements about whether she planned to remain in House leadership until after control of the chamber was decided. There had been speculation she would resign if Democrats lost the majority, especially after her husband was attacked by an intruder at their San Francisco home last month.