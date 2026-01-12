Demonstrators in London, Paris, Istanbul back Iran protests

The protests, initially sparked by anger over the rising cost of living, have lasted two weeks and become a movement against the theocratic system in place since the 1979 revolution. Iranian authorities have called the protesters "rioters" who are backed by the United States and Israel.



In Istanbul, demonstrators voicing support for the Iranian protesters gathered in steady rain.



Police cordoned off the area outside the Iranian consulate, and the crowd was kept away from the mission.



"It's been 72 hours since we had any news from the country, from our families. No internet or television, we can't reach Iran anymore," said Nina, a young Iranian living in Turkey who had the Iranian flag and red tears painted on her face.



"The regime kills at random - whether families are on foot or in a car, whether there are children. It spares no one," she added.



The crackdown by Iran's authorities has resulted in at least 192 deaths, according to the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights.