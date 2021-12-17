Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Omicron COVID-19 Raeesah Khan Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane China climate change
Logo

World

Denmark proposes new restrictions to curb surge in COVID-19 cases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Omicron COVID-19 Raeesah Khan Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane China climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Denmark proposes new restrictions to curb surge in COVID-19 cases

Denmark proposes new restrictions to curb surge in COVID-19 cases

Customers sit outside a bar in central Copenhagen, Denmark, Apr 23, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Tim Barsoe)

17 Dec 2021 10:00PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 10:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN: Denmark's prime minister said on Friday (Dec 17) her government would propose new restrictions to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus and the new Omicron variant, which now accounts for a fifth of all cases registered in Denmark.

"In record time, the rules of the game have again been changed," Mette Frederiksen said at a news conference, referring to Omicron.

The new restrictions, which will need approval from parliament, include closing of places such as theatres, cinemas, entertainment parks and conference centres.

It also proposed to ban the serving of alcohol after 10pm and urged Danes to limit their social contacts.

Denmark has registered 11,559 Omicron cases so far, the health minister said. Overall daily infections broke another record on Friday as 11,194 new ones were logged.

Death rates and hospital admissions, however, are still far below levels seen a year ago. Denmark's total death toll is 3,054 people.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

Denmark COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us