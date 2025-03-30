Denmark criticises 'tone' of Vance's Greenland comments

Denmark

on Saturday (Mar 29) said it did not like the "tone" of US Vice President JD Vance's comments that Copenhagen had not done enough for Greenland , during his visit to the strategically placed, resource-rich Danish territory coveted by US President Donald Trump.

COPENHAGEN:

"We are open to criticisms, but let me be completely honest, we do not appreciate the tone in which it's being delivered," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in posts on social media.

"This is not how you speak to your close allies, and I still consider Denmark and the United States to be close allies," he said.

Vance made his comments during a trip to the Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland, viewed by both Copenhagen and Nuuk as a provocation.

"Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland," Vance told a press conference.

"You have under-invested in the people of Greenland and you have under-invested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass," he added.

Trump argues that the United States needs the vast Arctic island for national and international security and has refused to rule out the use of force to secure it.

Asked about the potential use of force, Vance stressed the US administration did not think that "is ever going to be necessary".