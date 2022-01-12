Denmark to ease coronavirus restrictions despite Omicron surge

COPENHAGEN: The Danish government on Wednesday (Jan 12) proposed easing coronavirus restrictions at the end of the week, including the reopening of cinemas and music venues, as hospitalisation rates decline despite record-high infection numbers.

The move is an encouraging sign even as the World Health Organization (WHO) and public health experts have warned of a tsunami of Omicron cases.

Denmark saw a surge in daily infections in mid-December, prompting new restrictions including the closure of theatres, cinemas, entertainment parks and conference centres, as well as measures to limit large crowds in stores and shops.