Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Denmark eases COVID-19 restrictions, as cases hit new record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Denmark eases COVID-19 restrictions, as cases hit new record

Denmark eases COVID-19 restrictions, as cases hit new record

Nightlife guests gather in front of of Rumors on Norregade, after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) shutdown, in Copenhagen, Denmark, picture released Sep 3, 2021. (Photo: Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS)

18 Jan 2022 01:22AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 01:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN : Denmark registered a record number of coronavirus infections on Monday (Jan 17), as cinemas, museums and other cultural institutions reopened after a month-long COVID-19 lockdown.

The Nordic country registered 28,780 new cases in the space of 24 hours and the number of coronavirus-related hospitalisations rose to 802, the highest in a year.

Still, health authorities said earlier this month that the now-predominant Omicron variant was milder than initially thought and that around 29 per cent of those in hospital were there due to reasons other than COVID-19.

Since a peak of 82 on Jan 6, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has fallen steadily to 52 on Monday.

As a consequence, lawmakers last week agreed to ease restrictions, including reopening theatres, cinemas, museums, entertainment parks and botanic gardens, and allow limited spectators at indoor and outdoor sports events.

Denmark has high support for COVID-19 vaccination, with four out of five having received two jabs and just over half of the population with three jabs.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Denmark COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us