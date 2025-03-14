Danish foreign minister rebuffs Trump as he repeats desire to grab Greenland

COPENHAGEN: Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen pushed back on United States President Donald Trump's latest remarks about annexing Greenland, saying on Friday (Mar 14) the Danish autonomous island could not be taken over by another country.

"If you look at the NATO treaty, the UN charter or international law, Greenland is not open to annexation," Lokke told reporters.

Asked by reporters in the White House on Thursday about taking over the island, Trump said: "I think it will happen."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte who was meeting him at the time refused to be drawn.

But Greenland's outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede said "enough is enough". He said he was calling a meeting of party leaders to jointly reject Trump's remark.

"This time we need to toughen our rejection of Trump. People cannot continue to disrespect us," Egede wrote on Facebook.

Egede continues to lead Greenland while awaiting the formation of a new government after his party's defeat in elections on Tuesday.

"The American president has once again evoked the idea of annexing us. I absolutely cannot accept that," he wrote.

"I respect the result of the election, but I consider that I have an obligation as interim head of government: I have therefore asked the administration to summon the party heads as soon as possible."

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, leader of the election winning centre-right Democrats and likely future Greenlandic prime minister, also criticised Trump's statement.

"Trump's statement from the US is inappropriate and just shows once again that we must stand together in such situations," Nielsen said in a post to Facebook.