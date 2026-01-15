Denmark boosting military presence in Greenland 'from today'

COPENHAGEN: Denmark will beef up its military presence in Greenland "from today", the defence ministry said Wednesday (Jan 14), just before high-stakes talks were to start in Washington over US President Donald Trump's threats to take over the Arctic island.



"The Danish armed forces are, from today, deploying capabilities and units related to ... exercise activities. In the period ahead, this will result in an increased military presence in and around Greenland, comprising aircraft, vessels and soldiers, including from NATO allies," the Danish defence ministry said in a statement.



Since returning to office nearly a year ago, Trump has repeatedly said the United States needs to take control of the vast, strategic and sparsely populated Arctic island for reasons of "national security".



He has accused Denmark of neglecting security in and around Greenland, and said Wednesday the Danish autonomous territory was "vital" for his planned Golden Dome air and missile defence system.



He urged NATO to support Washington's aims.