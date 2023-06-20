Logo
Denmark plans to aid Ukraine military by over US$3 billion
Denmark’s acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen presents the government's plans for a new defence settlement during a press conference, at the Ministry of Defence, Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 30, 2023. (Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS)

20 Jun 2023 05:31AM
HELSINKI: Denmark's military support to Ukraine will be increased to 21.9 billion Danish crowns (US$3.21 billion) during 2023-2028, the Danish defence ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The aid will be delivered through a Ukraine fund Denmark set up in March as part of the small Nordic nation's ambition "to be among the most significant supporters of Ukraine".

The fund was set at 7 billion Danish crowns, to be spent on humanitarian, business recovery and military needs. It is not immediately clear how much of that has been paid out.

"I am proud that Denmark will continue to be a significant contributor. Ukraine remains deeply dependent on military aid," acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

