Denmark to reinstate 'corona passport' after rise in infections: TV 2
World

Passengers sit in a plane to depart Copenhagen Airport for the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 21, 2021. (Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS)

09 Nov 2021 02:48AM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 02:48AM)
COPENHAGEN: Denmark's government aims to reinstate the use of digital certificates known as "corona passports", to verify that the holder is vaccinated or has tested negative for the coronavirus, broadcaster TV 2 reported on Monday citing sources.

The number of daily infections in the Nordic country has risen steadily to more than 2,000 in recent days from a low of just over 200 in mid-September.

Source: Reuters

