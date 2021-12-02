Logo
Denmark reports record daily COVID-19 infection numbers
FILE PHOTO: A health worker prepares a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a pop-up vaccination center set-up in Faelledparken, for those attending the concert by a Danish band, "The Minds of 99" in Copenhagen's Parken stadium, Denmark, September 11, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS

02 Dec 2021 12:01AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 12:01AM)
COPENHAGEN: Denmark reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday, data from the country's Serum Institute showed.

The Nordic country, which has already confirmed five cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, reported 5,120 new cases on Wednesday. That accounts for 2.6 per cent of the total number tested during the 24-hour period.

The number of hospitalisations and deaths remain well below a peak a year ago, which the country's health authorities have attributed to the effect of vaccines.

Immediately following the announcement, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called a news briefing due at 1700 GMT to update on plans to boost vaccination efforts and on the spread of the Omicron variant.

Source: Reuters

