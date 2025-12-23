Fuming Denmark summons US ambassador over Greenland envoy

COPENHAGEN: Denmark summoned the United States ambassador on Monday (Dec 22) after US President Donald Trump appointed a special envoy to Greenland who immediately vowed to make the Danish autonomous territory "a part of the US".

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has repeatedly said the US "needs" the resource-rich Arctic island for security reasons and has refused to rule out using force to secure it.

On Sunday, Trump appointed Louisiana governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Monday he was "deeply angered" by the move and warned Washington to respect Denmark's sovereignty.

The European Union later offered its "full solidarity" to Denmark.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Landry understood "how essential Greenland is to our national security, and will strongly advance our country's interests for the safety, security, and survival of our allies, and indeed, the world".

Landry responded directly to Trump in a post on X: "It's an honour to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the US".

The Danish foreign minister told TV2 television the appointment and statements were "totally unacceptable" and, several hours later, said the US ambassador had been called up to the ministry for an explanation.

"We summoned the American ambassador to the foreign ministry today for a meeting, together with the Greenlandic representative, where we very clearly drew a red line and also asked for an explanation," Lokke Rasmussen told public broadcaster DR in an interview.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a joint statement: "You cannot annex another country.

"We expect respect for our joint territorial integrity."

In a Facebook post addressed to Greenlanders, Nielsen said the appointment of a US special envoy had not changed anything for Greenlanders.

"We will determine our future ourselves. Greenland is our country," he wrote, adding: "Greenland belongs to Greenlanders".

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa stressed on social media that territorial integrity and sovereignty were "fundamental principles of international law".

"These principles are essential not only for the European Union but for nations around the world. We stand in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland," they wrote on X.