NATO ally Denmark warns US against taking Greenland by force

COPENHAGEN: Denmark's prime minister warned on Monday (Jan 5) that any United States move to take Greenland by force would destroy 80 years of transatlantic security links, after President Donald Trump repeated his desire to annex the mineral-rich Arctic territory.

Washington's military intervention in Venezuela has reignited fears about Trump's designs on the autonomous Danish territory, which has untapped rare earth deposits and could be a vital player as polar ice melts, opening up new shipping routes.

"We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it," the US leader said on Sunday.

In response, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen told Trump to back off, while several European countries and the European Union rushed to back Denmark, which has urged Washington to stop threatening a NATO ally.

In Copenhagen, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told the TV2 network: "If the US decides to military attack another NATO country, then everything would stop - that includes NATO and therefore post-World War II security."