Departing from protocol, pope goes to Russian embassy over Ukraine

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis went to the Russian embassy to the Holy See on Friday (Feb 25) to relay his concern over Russia's invasion of Ukraine to Moscow's ambassador, in an unprecedented departure from diplomatic protocol.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope spent more than half an hour at the embassy.

"He went to express his concern over the war," Bruni said, declining to give details about the visit or the conversation.

Bruni would not comment on an Argentinian media report that the pope, 85, had offered the Vatican's mediation. The ambassador, Aleksandr Avdeyev, denied this, according to the Rome correspondent of Russian TASS new agency.

Avdeyev told the RIA Novosti news agency that the meeting lasted about 40 minutes and that the pope expressed "great concern" about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

The ambassador was quoted as saying that the pope "called for the protection of children, the protection of the sick and suffering, and the protection of people".

When contacted for comment by Reuters, the Russian embassy said the ambassador was not available.