Cathedral bells to toll daily for South African struggle hero Desmond Tutu

JOHANNESBURG: The bells of Cape Town's St George's Cathedral will toll for 10 minutes at noon each day until Friday (Dec 31) in honour of South African anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died peacefully in a Cape Town nursing home on Sunday. He was 90.

Nobel Prize winner Tutu, who had preached against the tyranny of the white minority and was revered as his nation's moral conscience by those both those black and white, had led numerous campaigns and marches against apartheid from St George's steps.

Mourners laid flowers in tribute to Tutu outside what has become known as the "People's Cathedral" and a powerful symbol of democracy, where a black-and-white image of Tutu was attached to a fence.

"The Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, asks all who hear the bells to pause their busy schedules for a moment in tribute of Archbishop Tutu," a statement from the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said late on Sunday.