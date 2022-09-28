Desperation on Russia's borders as draft-eligible men flee

LONDON: On Monday evening (Sep 26), Nikita, a 24-year-old from the Russian city of Voronezh, drove up to a border crossing on the arid steppeland along Russia’s remote border with Kazakhstan. Around 500 cars were already in line at the isolated checkpoint.

A Russian army reservist liable to be called up under the partial mobilisation President Vladimir Putin announced last week, Nikita had decided to flee to the relative safety of Atyrau, an oil boom town in western Kazakhstan, where his brother and a close friend had already arrived.

"The border is like death," Nikita told Reuters in an interview over the Telegram messaging app. "In five hours they only let 50 people across".

His escape was part of a vast exodus from Russia that has seen thousands of military-age men make for the borders with Finland, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia. On Monday, Novaya Gazeta Europe reported that 261,000 men had left Russia since mobilisation was declared, citing a Kremlin source.

On the Kazakhstan border, Nikita described would-be emigres pitching tents along the highway leading up to the Vishnyovka border post, while others less well-equipped slept on the tarmac, building makeshift beds out of their own clothes.

Giving up on the border crossing after four hours of waiting and getting a room for the night in the nearby city of Volgograd, Nikita and his girlfriend told Reuters they were still determined to find an alternative way out of Russia, and were looking at public transport links across the border.

He said: "Trains and buses are still going, but tickets are impossible to get hold of."

"HOPELESS SITUATION"

Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry on Tuesday said that 98,000 Russians had entered the country in the last week, although 64,000 had left. The ministry said it would not repatriate Russians who entered the country in order to dodge the draft.

Russians can stay in Kazakhstan for up to 90 days without a visa.