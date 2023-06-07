Destroyed dam likely to hinder Ukraine before Russia

PARIS: The gaping hole blasted into a key hydroelectric dam in southern Ukraine on Tuesday (Jun 6) will severely impede Kyiv's efforts to reconquer territory lost to Russia, even if Moscow risks seeing its defensive lines submerged.

Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for the damage to the Kakhovka dam, which is designed to supply water to the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, which could now be facing serious water supply problems.

But Western observers believe the sabotage is a Russian attempt to harm Kyiv in the short term, just as Ukraine prepares to launch a counteroffensive to regain areas in the east.

Kyiv shares the same view, having accused Russia of having "blown up" the dam in order to "slow down" its operation.

Floods have already forced thousands to evacuate and risks interrupting ongoing Ukrainian military operations.

The rising water in the Kherson region will make it very difficult for Ukraine forces to carry out any operation involving crossing the river to reclaim the eastern bank, in the direction of Crimea.

"Following the logic of cui bono (who benefits), Russia would be the obvious culprit, since by causing floods downstream of Nova Kakhovka, the Russians would complicate Ukraine's efforts to cross, winning time, which would allow them to focus on other sections of the front," said Sergey Radchenko, a history professor at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, in a Twitter post.