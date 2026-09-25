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Details on US, China trade talks to come on Monday, says Greer
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Details on US, China trade talks to come on Monday, says Greer

Details on US, China trade talks to come on Monday, says Greer

A newspaper featuring a front page photo of the meeting between China’s President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump is seen at a news stand in Beijing on Sep 25, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Greg Baker)

25 Sep 2026 11:04PM (Updated: 25 Sep 2026 11:05PM)
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WASHINGTON: The United States is expected to release details on the outcome of trade negotiations with China on Monday (Sep 28), US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday.

US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House on Thursday but there was little sign of a breakthrough on a host of sensitive issues.

"We're in a managed trade situation ... we've had progress, and we will release on Monday, I think, a lot more details about what we've accomplished over the past few weeks in negotiating with the Chinese," he told CNBC.

The US has agreed with China on exempting some key goods from arguments over trade, he said. The US would send agricultural products and medical devices "and we're getting from them, you know, consumer goods and other things that are non-sensitive", he added.

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"We've actually reached agreement with the Chinese on a number of these things in areas where, you know if we have trade disputes in the future or if there are tariff measures in the future, we just leave those things to the side."

Greer also said that the current talks did not cover a small amount of high-quality US-made chips requiring licenses.

"These are the crown jewels of American technology. It's the way we stay ahead in the race for superintelligence, or AI, and so those conversations ... (are) not really happening in these negotiations," he said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng this week and said they had agreed to extend until Jan 10 a deal that paused a trade war that saw mutual tariffs top 100 per cent.

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Source: Reuters/ec

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United States China tariffs
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