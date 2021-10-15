Detention hearing for Norway bow-and-arrow attacker

KONGSBERG: A judge in Norway will rule in a custody hearing on Friday (Oct 15) for the man who confessed to a deadly bow-and-arrow attack that police have said was probably an act of terror.

Emotions were still running high in Kongsberg, a quiet town in southeastern Norway, where residents gathered on Thursday evening for a candlelit vigil 24 hours after the attack that left five dead and three injured.

"We're a small community and we need to be there for each other," Kristine Johansen, a 29-year-old teacher, told AFP.

Police have described Espen Andersen Brathen as a 37-year-old Danish citizen who converted to Islam and is believed to have been radicalised.

He has confessed to killing five people and injuring three on Wednesday in Kongsberg, using a bow and arrows and other undisclosed weapons before police managed to arrest him.

"We would like to have him in custody for at least four weeks," prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen told AFP.

The Kongsberg court was expected to make its decision without Brathen being present.

"I think he will probably not show up," Svane Mathiassen said, adding that Brathen had not contested the detention request.

Investigators appeared to be treating the case as an act of terror given the nature of the attack with rudimentary weapons, the fact that he attacked his victims randomly and that red flags had been raised about his possible radicalisation.

"There is no doubt that the actual act appears as if it could be an act of terror, but it's important that the investigation continues and that we establish the motive of the suspect," the head of Norway's intelligence service PST, Hans Sverre Sjovold, told a news conference on Thursday.

Authorities have however not ruled out the possibility of mental health illness. "This is a person who has been in and out of the health system for some time," Sjovold said.

According to Svane Mathiassen, a psychiatric evaluation of Brathen began on Thursday. "It could take maybe a couple of months" before the evaluation is completed, she said.