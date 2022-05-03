In devastated Mariupol, a daily struggle to survive

MARIUPOL: In another life, not so long ago, Inna was a hairdresser. Now she spends her days chasing down food and water, in a struggle to simply survive in the Russian-held Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

"You run to find a water distribution point. After, to where they are handing out bread. Then you line up to get rations," said the 50-year-old, holding two empty water cans.

"You run all the time."

After a weeks-long siege, Russian and pro-Moscow separatist forces took almost complete control of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine in mid-April.

The city is now largely calm, AFP journalists saw on a recent press tour organised by Russian forces, apart from the muffled rumble of explosions coming from the direction of the Azovstal steel plant, the last holdout of Ukrainian forces.

After living for weeks in underground shelters or shut in at home, Mariupol's residents are emerging to find their once-vibrant port city a devastated ruin.

In one eastern district, none of the nine-storey Soviet-era apartment blocks lining the streets are intact. The buildings' facades are charred and torn apart by shelling, and some have collapsed entirely.

Shops have been looted and several freshly dug graves can be seen in the grassy alley that runs in the middle of a boulevard.

There is no running water, no electricity, no gas, no mobile network and no Internet - daily life is now dominated by the hunt for the most basic of essentials.

On the day AFP was in the city, separatist authorities organised aid distribution in front of the pockmarked walls and shattered windows of a local school.