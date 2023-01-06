Developing countries to be better represented on world stage as India holds key global summits

Everyday Indians are finding pride in their country’s ascendancy.

"Earlier, we didn't really get to know much about India's involvement on the world stage. It's a matter of great pride for us that India is now being involved in global activities,” said New Delhi resident Deepak Kumar.

Another New Delhi resident, Salman Khan, told CNA: "India has always been vocal about peace. If the conversation is about peace, India is always the first to speak up. So it's great to see India being involved in this process, especially since we have such good relations with Russia.”

LEADER OF DEVELOPING WORLD

India has said that giving a voice to the concerns of the developing world would be one of its G20 priorities, highlighting issues like food and energy security.

It may also pursue themes including climate change, financial inclusion and advancing digitisation, which will benefit India and other emerging economies of the G20 grouping, like Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

India could emerge from this as the link between developing and middle-income nations, according to analysts, at a time when global oil prices and inflation are hitting them hard.

But while economics may take centre stage at the G20, India’s agenda at the China-dominated SCO could be very different.