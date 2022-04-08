DHL plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica airport

SAN JOSE: A DHL cargo plane carrying mail and packages skidded off the runway and broke in two during an emergency landing in Costa Rica on Thursday (Apr 8), causing the temporary closure of the international airport in San Jose.

Smoke was billowing from the bright yellow plane of German logistics giant DHL as it ground to a halt, having slid off the runway when it spun and broke up around the rear wheels.

Images from Costa Rican newspaper La Nacion showed the plane being doused with firefighting foam on a grassy field next to a runway. The tail had detached and a wing had broken, the photos show.

Two crew members aboard were "in good health", said Costa Rica's firefighters chief, Hector Chaves.

Nonetheless, the Guatemalan pair were sent to hospital as a precaution "for a medical check-up," according to Guido Vasquez, a Red Cross worker.

The pilot was shaken up but both crew were conscious and "remember everything vividly", added Vasquez.